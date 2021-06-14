Who is Christian Eriksen's wife Sabrina Kvist and do they have any children?

14 June 2021, 11:32

Christian Eriksen and his wife have been together for nine years and have two children together
Christian Eriksen and his wife have been together for nine years and have two children together. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Christian Eriksen
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christian Eriksen's wife rushed to his side on Saturday after the Danish football player suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen is recovering in hospital after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the pitch on Saturday.

The footballer, who has previously played for Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs, had the medical emergency during Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Following the incident, Christian's wife Sabrina was quick to rush onto the pitch to be by his side.

Here's everything we know about Sabrina, her relationship with Christian and their family life.

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game of the Euros 2020
Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game of the Euros 2020. Picture: Getty

Who is Christian Eriksen's wife?

Christian Eriksen is married to Sabrina Kvist.

The couple first started dating in 2012 and are still going strong nine years later.

Sabrina is a hairdresser, and qualified in the field before moving to London with her husband in 2016.

The couple now live in Milan.

How many children do they have?

Sabrina and Christian have two children together, a boy and a girl.

While the couple keep their family life private, the children often make appearances on Christian's Instagram account.

Christian Eriksen is married to Sabrina Kvist
Christian Eriksen is married to Sabrina Kvist. Picture: Instagram/Christian Eriksen

What happened to Christian Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday during Denmark's game against Finland.

The match was the first game for Denmark in the Euros 2020, which were suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian suffered a cardiac arrest just before halftime, and was instantly given medical attention.

Medical experts gave him CPR before using a defibrillator.

The footballer, who is still in hospital, released a brief statement this week, reading: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for that you did for me."

Christian and Sabrina are proud parents to two beautiful children
Christian and Sabrina are proud parents to two beautiful children. Picture: Instagram/Christian Eriksen

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said that prior to CPR and the use of the defibrillator, the footballer was "gone".

Boesen said in a statement on Sunday: "He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast.”

“We don’t have any explanation why it happened. The details about what happened I am not quite sure of because I am not a cardiologist, I will leave that to the experts. I didn’t see it live, only on screens afterwards.”

