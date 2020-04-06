Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over coronavirus symptoms ten days after testing positive

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital. Picture: Twitter/PA Images

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at a London hospital on Sunday evening.

Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital for coronavirus symptoms on the advice of his doctor.

The Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 11 days ago and has been continuing to head up the UK’s response to the pandemic while self-isolating in Downing Street.

But on Sunday evening the 55-year-old arrived at a London hospital at around 8pm with "persistent symptoms", including a temperature.

A statement given by Downing Street has said it is a "precautionary step" and the PM will remain in charge of the government.

Boris Johnson has been leading the country in self isolation. Picture: PA Images

According to BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, Boris stayed overnight to have "routine tests".

A spokeswoman from Number 10 said: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus."

She added: "The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is expected to stand in for the prime minister while he is in hospital and will chair the government’s coronavirus meeting this morning.

Boris' fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, revealed she has also spent the past week in bed with symptoms of coronavirus.

Posting on social media, the 32-year-old said she has not yet been tested for COVID-19, writing on Twitter: "I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus.

"I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend."

This comes after The Queen urged Britons to “remain strong” in her address to the nation on Sunday.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the four minute speech paid tribute to the army of doctors, nurses, carers and medical support staff who are working to stop the spread of the virus.

The 93-year-old thanked NHS staff for "selflessly" carrying out their essential roles and told people that it won't be long until things are back to normal.

She said: "The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children.”

She then nodded to Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime hit ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and added: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

