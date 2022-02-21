Boris Johnson scraps isolation rules for people with Covid from Thursday

The PM has scrapped all remaining legal Covid restrictions. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled his plan for 'living with Covid'.

People who catch Covid will no longer need to isolate, the Prime Minister has confirmed.

Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons today where he laid out plans for 'living with Covid', which includes ending routine contact tracing all together.

Johnson will be scrapping all remaining Covid restrictions in England, a move which he previously said will "return people's freedom" and "mark a moment of pride as we begin to learn to live with Covid."

In a statement today, Johnson said that because of the "efforts made over the past two years" we are "able to deal" with the virus in a "different way".

Even people who test positive for the virus will not need to isolate. Picture: Getty

From 24th February, even people who test positive for the virus will not legally be required to isolate. However, the PM added that until 1st April they do recommend people remain at home.

However, following the latter date, people with symptoms will be left to exercise "personal responsibility", in the same way you would if you had the flu.

The new rules are a way to "protect ourselves without losing liberties", the PM said today.

Boris Johnson said the scrapping of all Covid restrictions will 'return people's freedom'. Picture: Getty

On Saturday, Downing Street confirmed that both people with Covid and their close contacts will not have to remain behind closed doors.

At the time, Mr Johnson said: "Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history as we begin to learn to live with COVID."

The changes in restrictions are part of the PM's plan for 'living with Covid'. Picture: Getty

He went on: "It would not be possible without the efforts of so many - the NHS who delivered the life-saving vaccine rollout at phenomenal speed, our world-leading scientists and experts, and the general public for their commitment to protecting themselves and their loved ones.

"The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others."