Boris Johnson announces easing of lockdown and reopening dates of pubs, shops and gyms

Boris Johnson has announced key dates for the easing of lockdown. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

When are gyms, hairdressers, pubs and restaurants reopen? Boris Johnson has confirmed key dates as he publishes England's roadmap out of lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for England to ease out of lockdown following a drop in the R rate and a successful vaccine programme.

Mr Johnson appeared in the House of Commons today to announce the plans, and will later repeat plans in a press conference at 7pm.

The Prime Minister announced a timeline of when people can expect pubs, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers to reopen.

The Prime Minister will be appearing in a press conference this evening. Picture: Getty

Lockdown will be eased in four steps. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister also announced key dates for when people will be able to meet loved ones, eat out, return to the pubs and hit their local salons.

Lockdown will be eased in a four step plan.

Lockdown easing key dates:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021