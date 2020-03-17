Bride-to-be branded 'selfish' for telling guests they have to come to her wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

The bride told her guests they were still expected to attend her wedding day. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The bride told her guests they would be 'dead to her' if they didn't attend her wedding.

With coronavirus cases increasing across the world, many events have had to be cancelled, including many people's weddings.

However, one bride is not letting the pandemic ruin her big day as she sent a warning to guests that they still have to attend her wedding.

The unnamed American woman posted the message to her friends and family on Facebook, which was then shared on Reddit.

The bride told her family and friends they would be 'dead to her' if they didn't come to her wedding. Picture: Getty

At the time of being posted, the bride was 37 days away from getting married, and said she had spent thousands on the big day.

The post read: "I'm getting married in 37 days!! I spent 15 months planning. I've spent thousands of dollars. I've been working out, budgeting dodging family politics and land mines, chased RSVPs, tried my hand and both electrical and wood work, personalised gifts, answered a million emails, and drank lots of wine in the bathtub so I felt justified in reminding my guests that..."

The woman then shared a picture of a message that read: "I don't care. If you miss my wedding because of coronavirus paranoia you are dead to me."

Many people are self-isolating to step the spread of the deadly virus. Picture: Getty

The post has caused mixed reaction from people on Reddit.

Some people understand her frustration, while others have branded her "selfish" for making her family and friends feel bad during the coronavirus outbreak.

People slammed the bride for being 'selfish' during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

One person commented on the post: "I would be mad too, but damn think about other people than yourself woman", while another added: "Not going to lie I would be kind of mad too."

A third person commented on the post, writing: "This is nuts and selfish. We were scheduled to attend a wedding the last week of March. The couple officially postponed to August today. I know not everyone has that flexibility but jeeeeez."

