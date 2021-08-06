These are the cheapest PCR test options for your holidays

How do you save money on PCR tests? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the Government add more countries to the green travel list, people who do not already have plans to travel abroad are considering booking a summer holiday – but how much are the PCR tests going to cost them?

Summer holidays abroad, while still an option for many, are not what they were pre-pandemic.

While the Government continue to use the traffic light system to determine which countries are safe to visit, people are having to spend hundreds, if not thousands, on PCR tests.

This is because, while a county may be on the 'green' or 'amber' list, the destination may require travellers to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Mostly, these have to be PCR tests and they can not be done on the NHS, which can make your holiday a lot more expensive.

PCR tests for travel can not be done on the NHS and instead must be carried out by private firms. Picture: Getty

Here's how you can seek out the cheapest PCR tests:

While some countries are off limits completely, others are allowing travellers in, but only if they have proof of a negative coronavirus test prior to the flight.

Most places will require a PCR test, however, these are not done on the NHS

At the moment, private firms are charging between £50 to £250 for the PCR tests, depending on which package you opt for.

Check the airline you are travelling with as they can offer discounts on PCR packages. Picture: Getty

So, how do you save some money on these tests?

Firstly, it is good to mention that some countries may allow a lateral flow test to be enough to get you abroad.

Lateral flow tests are a lot cheaper but can be less accurate.

The best thing to do would be to check the Foreign Office website to find out what you need to travel to your destination.

Also remember that you may also need a 'fit to fly' certificate as well as your negative PCR test results, and this can cost more.

PCR tests from private firms currently cost between £50 - £250 per person.

A simple way to try and get a PCR test for a cheaper price is to look at which airlines are offering discounts.

For example, British Airways is offering discounted prices for PCR tests from firms such as Breathe Assured, Eurofins and Randox.

Tui are also offering a deal for their customers, with some packages starting at £20 per person.

Another way to save some cash is by visiting comparison website Covid Testing Network, which helps travellers find the best value for money.

Make sure you know what documentation you need to be able to fly to your destination. Picture: Getty

The Money Saving Expert website also offers some information on the different prices you can expect depending on who you book your holiday with and which airport you are flying from.

Airline offers (all home testing kits)

British Airways: £40

EasyJet: £43

Jet2: £43

Tui Airlines: £70

Tui Package Holiday:

£60 [Also includes rapid antigen and day two test for UK return]

£90 [Also includes rapid antigen, day two and day eight tests for UK return]

Virgin Atlantic: £55

Private Test Providers

Home testing kits

Nationwide Pathology: £40

Eurofins: £45

Random Health: £48

Boots: £65

Project Screen: £79

Other

Express Test: £59

Various locations including Birmingham, London, Reading, Southampton, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow

Collinson: £82.50

At the O2 Arena, London

Boots: £85

In selected stores

MASTA Travel Clinics: £120

Various locations across England, Scotland and Wales

Airport PCR tests

Belfast: £60

East Midlands: £60

Manchester: £60

Stansted: £60

Edinburgh:

£80 For airline passengers

£99 For general public

Gatwick: £59

Drive through and terminal

Heathrow: £59

London City: £66

Luton: £82.50

Newcastle: £99

For more in depth information, visit Money Saving Expert.