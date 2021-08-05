UK travel update: Full list of countries added to green and amber lists in major holiday boost

There’s been a major update to travel in the UK this morning, as seven countries have moved to the ‘green’ list.

Germany and Austria were among the nations now declared safe for tourists to travel to, while holiday hotspot Dubai was moved from red to amber.

The rule changes will come into force from 4am on Sunday, August 8 and will be a huge boost to Brits hoping to go on holiday this month.

Government officials have said it will continue to monitor the situation and won’t hesitate to move the countries back onto the amber and red lists.

Here’s everything you need to know about the travel list update:

What countries are moving to the green list?

A further seven countries have been added to the Green list, which means they are considered 'low risk' and no Brits will have to quarantine when they return to the UK.

These are: Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

Holidaymakers must still provide evidence of a negative result taken within three days of their departure.

What countries are moving to the amber list?

There are four nations also moving from red to amber, which means double jabbed Brits will not have to quarantine.

Those who have not had two vaccinations will no longer have to spend 11 nights at a quarantine hotel, and will just have to isolate at home.

These are: India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

What countries are moving to the red list?

Meanwhile, Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte will be put on the red list.

This means anyone returning will have to quarantine in a hotel costing £2,285 each for a 10-day stay.

Prices have been increased from £1,750 per person to reflect the cost of transport and PCR tests.

This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised people returning from Spain, or any of its islands, to carry out a PCR test over fears of rising Covid cases.

It was also announced that arrivals from France will no longer need to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

The country was the only nation part of the ‘amber-plus list’ because of concerns over the Beta variant.

But with cases falling, the Government has confirmed France will follow the same rules as amber list destinations.