Epic moment rival Olympians and best friends make history as they choose to share gold in high jump

3 August 2021, 12:00

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim were delighted to share gold in the high jump
Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim were delighted to share gold in the high jump. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar were ecstatic as they both agreed to share the gold for high jump at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim made history over the weekend as the rival athletes – and best friends – decided to share gold in the high jump at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tamberi of Italy and Barshim of Qatar made the decision between them to share first place in the games after the official explained to the men, who were neck-and-neck at the time, that it was an option.

Both athletes successfully cleared the 2.37 meters, however, were unable to clear 2.39 meters after three attempts each.

Also trending:

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim were happy to share in the honour of winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim were happy to share in the honour of winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty
Tamberi jumped into Barshim's arms in the moment they decided to share the gold
Tamberi jumped into Barshim's arms in the moment they decided to share the gold. Picture: Getty

The official called Tamberi and Barshim to him where he started discussing their options, which is when Barshim could be heard saying: "Can we have two golds?"

The official replied: "It's possible, it depends if you decide, if you both decide–", however, he was cut off at the point when both men shook hands and embraced as confirmation they would be sharing the gold.

Tamberi and Barshim presented one another with their gold medals
Tamberi and Barshim presented one another with their gold medals. Picture: Getty
After the official told the athletes that two gold medals was possible as long as they both agreed, they began to celebrate
After the official told the athletes that two gold medals was possible as long as they both agreed, they began to celebrate. Picture: Getty

Both the competitors looked overjoyed by their joint win, with Tamberi in particular celebrating with immense passion.

Later, as they were presented with their two golds, Tamberi and Barshim had the honour of placing the medals around each other's necks.

Tamberi and Barshim have been friends for over 10 years now
Tamberi and Barshim have been friends for over 10 years now. Picture: Getty

The two men are believed to have first met in a competition in Canada back in 2010, and have been close friends ever since.

Speaking about the historical moment, Barshim said: "I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need."

He went on: "He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."

Also speaking about the moment, Tamberi added: "I still can’t believe it happened. Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful ... It was just magical.”

Read now:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson declines Nicola Sturgeon's invitation to meet for talks during Scotland trip

UK & World

Premier League players to continue taking a knee in 2021/22 season

'Potential hijack' as armed attackers believed to have seized tanker off UAE coast

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The orangutan new exactly what to do with the glasses after they were dropped into the enclosure

Incredible moment orangutan puts on woman's sunglasses after she drops them in enclosure

Lifestyle

Jamie Tate is seemingly leaving Emmerdale

Has Jamie Tate left Emmerdale for good?

TV & Movies

This is the final series of Baptiste

How many seasons of Baptiste are there and is this the last?

TV & Movies

A woman has refused to change her son's name

Woman caught in family feud as she refuses to change son's surname after remarrying

Lifestyle

Money Heist's final trailer has been released by Netflix

Netflix's Money Heist part 5 trailer reveals first look at dramatic final episodes

Netflix

James Thornton and Joanna Page married in 2003

Who is Joanna Page's husband James Thornton? Everything you need to know about the Emmerdale actor

Celebrities