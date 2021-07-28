Little Mix fans can't believe how realistic the girlband's Madame Tussauds waxworks are

Madame Tussauds' latest waxworks of the girlband Little Mix have left fans stunned. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Little Mix have been honoured at London's Madame Tussauds with their new waxworks being revealed today in the capital.

Little Mix fans are struggling to believe just how life-like the new Madame Tussauds waxworks of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are.

The girlband, who won The X Factor back in 2011, had their waxworks unveiled today at the museum in London, just weeks after it was announced they would be honoured with the figures.

The four waxwork figures of the girls have been dressed and set exactly like their music video for hit Bounce Back where they pretend to be dolls, which is very fitting.

While many waxworks fall victim to the critical eyes of the public, the Little Mix figures have left fans shocked with how accurate they are.

The Little Mix figures were unveiled at Madame Tussauds today. Picture: Alamy

People have been commenting their disbelief over the accuracy of the statues, with one writing online: "Still waiting for the prank video when you show they are the 'human' version... too realistic to be wax".

Another commented: "Y’all should be proud of yourselves because you’ve done an amazing job. I wasn’t expecting something as good as this. They look so realistic."

A third posted: "You can't convince me that isn't a photo of Perrie sitting there, you just can't."

The Little Mix girls are dressed and styled as they are in their music video for hit 'Bounce Back'. Picture: Alamy

Jesy Nelson was included in the Little Mix figure line-up despite her having quit the band at the beginning of the year. Picture: Alamy

Fans were also delighted to see that Jesy had been included in the figure line-up, despite having quit the band seven months ago.

Many people have argued that Jesy's appearance in the Madame Tussauds waxworks should not be surprising, with the singer having dedicated almost a decade to the girl group.

Fans have been left stunned with the attention to detail in each of the Little Mix waxworks. Picture: Alamy

There are questions, however, over the reason Leigh-Anne did not include a picture of Jesy's waxwork in her Instagram reveal of the new figures.

Earlier today, Leigh-Anne shared two pictures on her Instagram story of the new waxworks, one of herself with the caption: "Well it's about time", and the other of just Perrie and Jade, cutting Jesy out.

