Peter Kay returning to stage for first time in three years

Peter Kay is returning to stage in August. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

Peter Kay has announced on Twitter that he will do two charity Q&As to help a terminally ill woman.

Peter Kay has officially confirmed that he will return to stage for the first time in three years.

The comedian, 48, who last appeared on stage at a Car Share screening in 2018, confirmed that he will do two Q&As in August.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21. Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am".

Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.

Peter also shared a link to a Facebook page about Laura, with the message stating: "Our beautiful 20 year old Laura was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018 after a brain scan that showed 6 brain tumours. Laura was in her first term at Kings College London after getting straight A’s in her Alevels last August".

Peter Kay announced in 2017 that he would be cancelling his upcoming tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances', and he has kept a low profile ever since.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

Peter Kay will do two live gigs for charity. Picture: Alamy

"This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments," he continued.

"My sincerest apologies... I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."