Love Island winner Greg O’Shea turns his back on fame to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Greg O'Shea recently travelled to Tokyo to take part in the Olympic games with the Rugby Sevens team.

While we’re all watching the drama unfold in Casa Amor, one man who is definitely not tuning into this year’s Love Island is former winner Greg O'Shea.

In fact, the 26-year-old has actually been spending his time training to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as part of Ireland’s Rugby sevens team.

Greg famously won the ITV2 dating show alongside Amber Gill back in 2019, but has since turned his back on fame.

Greg O'Shea ditched fame for the rugby pitch. Picture: Instagram

Continuing his career in sport, he ended up competing for Ireland at Tokyo 2020 in the rugby sevens where the team just missed out on a quarter-final place yesterday.

He has been sharing his journey with his one million Instagram followers, including his time staying in the Olympic Village.

Last week, he wrote: “The Olympic journey has started! Thanks so much to everyone who messaged me and to all the family, friends and partners that waved us off at the airport 💚”

“Ahhh enjoy it all Greg! What a journey already ☘️,” said one follower, while another said: “We are all Super proud of u Greg..”

A third echoed: “So proud of you 💚 X”

Greg previously played at fullback and on the wing for the Munster academy back in 2013, just missing out on earning a place in the senior squad.

He then played the 2017 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series finishing second to Russia.

After getting an injury, he couldn't compete in the 2018 Hong Kong Sevens qualifying tournament, but he played in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens squad.

Meanwhile, two years ago the reality star managed to scoop the £50,000 Love Island prize alongside his ex Amber.

They got together towards the end of the fifth series, but they broke up just a few weeks after the show ended.

Greg later said the pair wanted different things, with Amber hoping to move to London while Greg intended to pursue a career in rugby.