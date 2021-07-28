Love Island first look: The ‘Casa Amor postcard’ twist returns as girls sent shock pictures

What will the Casa Amor postcard show on Love Island? See spoilers for tonight's episode below...

There is even more drama in store for the Love Island stars as the dreaded postcard challenge hits the villa.

Casa Amor week is in full swing, and a teaser clip has shown a mysterious postcard delivered to the original girls.

The video sees Chloe Burrows pick it up and gasp as she says: "Oh my, no f***ing way!"

Chloe gets a shock from the Casa Amor villa. Picture: ITV

While it’s not clear what she has seen, it doesn’t look good for Liam Reardon who has seemingly had his head turned by Lillie Haynes, after spending the past two weeks with Millie Court.

Tyler Cruickshank and Toby Aromolaran were also seen getting into bed with new girls., which doesn’t bode well for their partners Kaz Kamwi and Abigail Rawlings.

After watching the clip, one person Tweeted: "The postcard tomorrow omg. Its defo gonna show Liam and Teddy kissing girls and possibly even Jake there will defo be tears #loveisland."

Someone else said: "Liam will pick Millie. Millie will see the postcard and re-couple. #loveIsland."

Millie is about to get a shock on Love Island. Picture: ITV

While a third added: "That postcard at the end I’m sure it’s to tell the villa girls what the boys have been up to in Casa might be wrong though."

This comes after Lillie got close to Liam in Casa Amor on Monday, telling him: "You make me smile. I feel very nervous around you, in a good way."

Liam later admitted: "I do get on with Lillie, she’s a nice girl. I do think she is very attractive but I’m here just to have fun."

He then went on to tell Lillie: "My head is with Millie. But I’m here, I’m not in the Villa. I’ve known Millie for two and a half weeks and I've been spending every day with her. Where is your head at?"

Lillie replied: "You. I’m not going to even play it cool! I know I’m quite comfortable here. So I’m throwing everything in the bag."

To which Liam said: "I’m very attracted to you and I do enjoy your company. But then you know my situation."

Will Liam's head be turned? And will the postcard ruin his relationship with Millie?

