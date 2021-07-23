Who did Toby Aromolaran choose on Love Island? And who left the villa last night?

Toby and Chloe were split up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who did Toby couple up with on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know about the recoupling.

There was a very dramatic recoupling on Love Island last night, with another Islander being sent packing.

The episode saw Kaz Kamwi sharing her first kiss with new boy Tyler Cruickshank, while Toby Aromolaran flirted up a storm with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

Toby then told Abigail he was taking a ‘step back’ from his romance with Chloe Burrows to get to know her more.

Toby and Abigail are getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

But who did Toby choose to couple up with? Here’s what we know…

Who did Toby choose on Love Island?

At the recoupling, Toby chose to couple up with Abigail, putting his partner Chloe at risk.

Hugo Hammond was then left to choose between Chloe and new girl Georgia Townend.

He ended up picking Chloe, leaving Georgia to pack her bags after just one day in the Love Island villa.

Elsewhere Aaron Francis picked Lucinda Strafford, Liam Reardon chose Millie Court, Teddy Soares picked Faye Winter and Jake Cornish coupled up with Liberty Poole.

This comes after Chloe and Toby's romance was on the rocks when Chloe accused her partner of ‘flirting’ with new girl Abigail.

Abigail had previously pulled Toby for a chat where she asked him to link her arm in front of Chloe.

She told him: "I would dump Chloe and get with me. At the moment I think it’s something you’re unsure about."

Chloe later fumed: "It’s up to you how you want to move. I don’t really have a lot to say to you. It should have been shut down if you were that interested me and that’s obviously not what happened.

"You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now Toby."

Hugo picked Chloe in Love Island. Picture: ITV

To which Toby commented: "Wait, wait, I think you’re overthinking it there."

With Chloe insisting: "No, I think it’s disrespectful."

Who left Love Island last night?

New bombshell Georgia left Love Island after she failed to hit it off with Hugo.

Speaking about why she didn’t click with the PE teacher, Georgia said: “I think we would have been a good match; he was really eloquent, polite. I’m not sure why there wasn’t a spark.

“I think he holds a candle for Lucinda and Chloe… I think perhaps unless he’s honest with himself and really goes for that, he’s not going to even explore other options and he just wants to protect his friends and make sure they’re ok, which isn’t a bad thing, it’s just obviously in this instance it’s at my expense. Maybe he doesn’t really know what he’s looking for.”