How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare. Picture: ITV

What is Jake Cornish’s height? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star…

Love Island is back on our screens for a seventh series of the ITV2 dating show.

And among the original Islanders looking for their Happy Ever After, is water engineer Jake Cornish.

Jake, 24, from Weston Super Mare, said he is ‘always up for a laugh’ and described himself as a ‘prankster’.

But how tall is Jake? Find out his height below…

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

It is unclear how tall Jake is as he has never spoken about his height on the show.

According to reports, he seems to be around 5 feet, 9 inches.

Meanwhile, Jake is looking for someone to have fun with in the villa.

“Looks-wise, always gone for blondes,” he said, continuing: ”But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

Jake Cornish is starring on Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. [I want] someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

He may have just got out of a seven-year relationship, but he said he is looking for another long term partner.

The Islander said: “I’m so used to being with one girl, I enjoyed it obviously.

“I’m 24 now, so I would like to think by the time I’m 30, you think, ‘I’d like to get married and have kids’. I’m still young but, before you know it, I’ll be 25 and then 26. So I would like to think I’d settle down.”

When asked about his ex, Jake added: “She’s my childhood sweetheart. You just grow apart, don’t you? It didn’t end sour, it didn’t end bitter, it’s just a case of it is what it is.

“She went her way, I went my way, I’ve ended up here and she’s ended with a boyfriend.”