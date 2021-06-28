How to watch Love Island 2021 live

Love Island is back on ITV2. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island on and how can I watch it? Find out everything...

Love Island 2021 is here, which means we get to watch a brand new bunch of singletons try to find The One.

After an 18 month break from our screens, we’re more excited than ever to get to know this years’ contestants.

But before all the dumpings and re-couplings, let’s find out how to watch Love Island 2021 live…

How can I watch Love Island live?

You can watch Love Island 2021 live on ITV2 every evening at 9pm, except for Saturdays.

Viewers can also stream the series on the ITV Hub as it happens, but you will still need a valid UK TV license to watch.

If you miss the show, you can always catch up on the ITV Hub shortly after it finishes airing.

The show is expected to continue for around eight weeks, which means the final is set to take place on or around Monday August 23.

There have been a few changes to the show due to Covid restrictions, with the Islanders having to isolate for two weeks before entering the villa.

Host Laura Whitmore revealed more about the series on Good Morning Britain, as she said: "All of our islanders have been isolating, so they will be in a bubble.

"I won't be going inside the villa at all - everything I do will be outside, to follow regulations."

Meanwhile, Laura, 36, presented the 2020 winter version of the show, but is hosting the summer series for the first time ever.

Speaking about what she's looking forward to most about the job, she said: "I think the first day. I meet all the Islanders the way everyone else meets all the Islanders. So when they come into the Villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well.

"So I’m looking forward to that. It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much. You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’. And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week. The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right."