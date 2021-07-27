Who is Casa Amor’s Lillie Haynes? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

How old is Lillie Haynes and what does she do for a living? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

Here we go, it’s Casa Amor time, which means 12 new singletons are ready to turn some heads on Love Island.

And one woman who is hoping to make it back to the main villa is Lillie Haynes.

Before making her entrance, Lillie said she had her eye on Jake Cornish, admitting: “He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for.

Lillie Haynes has joined the Love Island Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

“Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.”

But who is Lillie and what do we know about the Casa Amor girl?

How old is Lillie Haynes?

Lillie is 22-years-old and grew up in South Shields.

Asked how she sees herself, Lillie said she was ‘harsh’, explaining: “I just say things how they are. If a girl’s crying over a boy I’m not going to sit in pity.

“I’ll give her the right advice, but I’ll say, ‘Toughen up, you’re here for a reason, stop wasting your time.’”

She added that her friends and family would say she ‘gets what she wants’ adding: “I have no filter at all.

“If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks.”

What is Lillie Haynes’ job?

Lillie is a trainer accountant but she actually started her career as a dancer.

“I was always maths and science based at school, I was more natural at that kind of thing,” she said.

“I followed my passion route originally, which was dancing.

“And then I realised I should probably go back to my natural capabilities. I liked the sound of finance and accountancy.

“My colleagues would describe me as a lovable headache. I’m very loud, I’ve always got a new story to tell in the office.”

How to find Lillie Haynes on Instagram?

You can find Lillie on Instagram @lillie.haynes where you’ll see the usual bikini shots and underwear selfies.