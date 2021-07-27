Who is Casa Amor's Jack Barlow? Meet the Love Island star and racing car driver

Jack Barlow has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Jack Barlow and what does the Love Island star do for a living?

Casa Amor is finally back on our screens, with 12 new Islanders ready to cause chaos in the Love Island villa.

And one man who has his eyes on a few of the girls is Jack Barlow.

But who is Jack and what does he do for a living? Meet the Casa Amor bombshell…

Jack Barlow is currently in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Jack Barlow?

Jack is a 26-year-old from East Sussex.

The Islander said he has ‘two different sides to him’, explaining: “My friends see a jokey, outgoing and adventurous type of guy.

“My family sees an independent, reserved guy and I get my head down and work really hard.”

He also loves travelling and going on holiday on his own, as well as magic, as he added: “I’ve got a huge obsession with it. I know a few card tricks myself.”

And it looks like he’s ready to find The One, as Jack said: “I’ve been single for about two years now. To be honest, I'm ready to meet the one.

“Not necessarily get married at this age but just experience life with somebody and start a new adventure. We’ve all been deprived of a bit of adventure over the last year.”

What is Jack Barlow’s job?

Jack is a racing car driver and coach after beginning to race at just 12-years-old.

He was a British champion at 15-years-old and used to race in the Formula 4 Championship for MBM Motorsport.

“It started off as a bit of fun and I took to it really quickly,” he said.

“By the time I was 15 I was British champion and racing all over the world. My go-karting career took me off into car racing.

“I had an accident when I was 19 where I fractured my T9 vertebrae so my career expanded - it wasn’t solely just being a racing driver, that is when I started doing more on- track driving coaching and stunt driving.”

How can I follow Jack Barlow on Instagram?

You can find Jack on Instagram @jackcbarlow, where you’ll see lots of pictures of cars and the occasional bed selfie.