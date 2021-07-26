Casa Amor's Harry Young was the first ever Love Island contestant to be recruited on Tinder

Harry is the first contestant ever to have got on Love Island through Tinder. Picture: ITV/Tinder

Harry Young is one of the new Casa Amor 2021 boys - and he was also the first ever Love Island contestant recruited on Tinder.

Casa Amor is *finally* here, and we cannot wait to see what the 2021 instalment has in store.

Love Island fans will know that this stage of Love Island consistently provides the most dramatic scenes of each series, as the boys and girls are all tested with a new cohort of singles.

It sees either the boys or girls move into a different villa - Casa Amor - and get to know potential new Love interests. The remaining contestants remain at the villa and do the same.







Harry Young is one of the new Love Island Casa Amor contestants. Picture: ITV

One of the boys joining the series for Casa Amor is Harry Young, who became the show's first ever contestant to be signed up via Tinder.

Confirming the news in his entrance interview, he said: "I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven't had the chance to date.

"It was through Tinder that I signed up. Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed."

Harry, 24, is from Glasgow, and works as a car salesman.





Harry applied for Love Island via Tinder. Picture: Tinder

It was announced earlier this year that Tinder users would be able to apply for the series by swiping right to a Love Island swipe card in the app.

Renate Nyborg, EMEA General Manager at Tinder, previously said: "Bringing together the world’s most popular dating app and an iconic dating show is the perfect match! Tinder has the UK’s widest and most diverse community of singletons, so as this long-awaited dating season heats up, being on Tinder can change everything... Whether that’s sparking new connections, or kicking off your journey to the Love Island villa!"

Harry has revealed that he has his eye on Kaz, saying: "Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change."



