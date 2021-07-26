Casa Amor full line-up 2021: meet all the boys and girls heading to the villa

Casa Amor line-up: meet all the boys and girls heading to the extra Love Island villa this week...

After weeks of anticipation, it has been confirmed that Casa Amor will finally return this week.

Renowned as the most *dramatic* period in the show, it sees either the boys or girls head to a new villa - Casa Amor - to get to know a new set of singles and test their relationship.

The group that remains at the villa are also joined by a new group of contestants.

Casa Amor has been responsible for some of the show's wildest moments, as contestants choose whether to couple up with someone new - or remain with their partner back at the villa.

Here is the full 2021 line-up.

Amy Day

Amy Day. Picture: ITV

Amy, 25, is a performer from Surrey.

Speaking about her decision to sign up for Love Island, she said: "I’m clearly not very good at dating myself. I’m looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met."







Clarisse Juliette

Clarisse Juliette. Picture: ITV

Clarisse, 23, is a brand owner/influencer from London.

She revealed that she's got her eye on Teddy in the villa, saying: "he’s tall, confident and smooth. I don’t like horrible, cocky guys. If they are honest, that’s what I’d prefer."



Lillie Haynes

Lillie Haynes. Picture: ITV

Lillie, 22, is a trainee accountant from South Shields.

She revealed that she's got her eye on Jake, who just went official with Liberty.

Lillie said: "He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second."











Dale Mehmet





Dale Mehmet. Picture: ITV

Dale, 24, is a barber from, Glasgow.

He revealed that he has his eye on Faye, saying: "I like Faye’s attitude and personality. I feel like we would get on."

Jack Barlow

Jack Barlow. Picture: ITV

Jack Barlow, 26, is a racing driver and coach from East Sussex.

Speaking about who he's got his eye on, Jack said: "I’m very much a connection type of person so I’ll be able to tell more in person. From what I’ve seen and going off their energy, Chloe has been top of my list. It’s been nice to see her be herself and not care what anyone thinks. I think she’ll be a lot of fun."







Sam Jackson

Sam Jackson. Picture: ITV

Sam Jackson, 23, is a maintenance engineer from Clitheroe.

He revealed he's open to getting to know all of the girls, saying: "They’re all stunning girls. I’m open to getting to know them all really."





Salma Naran

Salma Naran. Picture: ITV

Salma Naran, 20, is a model and influencer from Dublin.

Speaking about her decision to go on Love Island, she said: "I’ve never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions. It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know."





Mary Bedford

Mary Bedford. Picture: ITV

Mary Bedford, 22, is a model from Wakefield.

She revealed that she has her eye on Liam, saying: "He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman.

"And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect. Other than that Teddy or Toby."







Kaila Troy

Kaila Troy. Picture: ITV

Kaila, 28, is an international DJ from Dublin.

Speaking about why she signed up for Love Island, Kaila said: "Real life dating has not been doing me any favours at all. I’ve had it."



Harry Young

Harry Young. Picture: ITV

Harry, 24, is a car salesman from Glasgow.

Speaking about who he's got his eye on, Harry said: "Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change."







Medhy Malanda



Medhy Malanda. Picture: ITV

Medhy, 24, is an American football player and model from Belgium, who now lives in Luton.



Speaking about who he's got his eye on, Medhy said: "Definitely Kaz. Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well."







Matthew MacNabb



Matthew MacNabb. Picture: ITV

Matthew MacNabb, 26, is a strategic marketing consultant from Belfast.

Speaking about why he signed up for Love Island, Matthew said: "The main thing is the adventure, it seems like a really fun thing to do."







