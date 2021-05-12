Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards debut baby bumps on the red carpet

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade looked beautiful on the red carpet
Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade looked beautiful on the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were glowing on the red carpet on Tuesday evening after announcing their pregnancies.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall were a vision in white as they walked the red carpet at the 2021 Brit Awards last night.

The girls – who recently became a trio after their former bandmate Jesy Nelson quit the girl group – had a fantastic night, winning the award for Best British Group.

But it was on the red carpet that the girls looked the happiest, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie lovingly cradling their baby bumps as best friend Jade joined them in their joy.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne had recently announced their pregnancies
Perrie and Leigh-Anne had recently announced their pregnancies. Picture: Getty

For the event, the girls dressed in matching white ensembles – Jade in a strapless gown, Perrie in a boho-style top and skirt and Leigh-Anne in a sheer high-neck sleeveless dress.

This special moment for the band comes just days after both Perrie and Leigh-Anne announced their pregnancies.

Leigh-Anne looked incredible in a sheer white dress
Leigh-Anne looked incredible in a sheer white dress. Picture: Getty
Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed their baby news this week
Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed their baby news this week. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray shared their exciting news first, posting a collection of stunning photographs on Instagram.

In the pictures, Leigh-Anne can be seen cradling her baby bump as she poses in a stunning green outfit.

Captioning the image, the star wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Jade shared in Perrie and Leigh-Anne's baby joy
Jade shared in Perrie and Leigh-Anne's baby joy. Picture: Getty

Just days later, Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed they were also expecting, sharing a collection of intimate pictures of the growing baby bump on Instagram.

Alex captioned the stunning pictures, writing: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

