Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards debut baby bumps on the red carpet
12 May 2021, 12:28
Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were glowing on the red carpet on Tuesday evening after announcing their pregnancies.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall were a vision in white as they walked the red carpet at the 2021 Brit Awards last night.
The girls – who recently became a trio after their former bandmate Jesy Nelson quit the girl group – had a fantastic night, winning the award for Best British Group.
But it was on the red carpet that the girls looked the happiest, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie lovingly cradling their baby bumps as best friend Jade joined them in their joy.
For the event, the girls dressed in matching white ensembles – Jade in a strapless gown, Perrie in a boho-style top and skirt and Leigh-Anne in a sheer high-neck sleeveless dress.
This special moment for the band comes just days after both Perrie and Leigh-Anne announced their pregnancies.
Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray shared their exciting news first, posting a collection of stunning photographs on Instagram.
In the pictures, Leigh-Anne can be seen cradling her baby bump as she poses in a stunning green outfit.
Captioning the image, the star wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."
Just days later, Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed they were also expecting, sharing a collection of intimate pictures of the growing baby bump on Instagram.
Alex captioned the stunning pictures, writing: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."
