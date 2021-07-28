Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they only bathe their children when they 'can see dirt on them'
28 July 2021, 12:56
The celebrity couple explained that they think there is 'no point' washing their children if you can't see dirt on them.
Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 37, have made a controversial revelation about how often they bathe their children.
The couple, who have two children – Wyatt Isabelle, six, and Dimitri Portwood, four – explained that unless their children look dirty, they won't wash them.
In an interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert Podcast, Mila and Ashton discussed how often they wash themselves and their children with the hosts.
- How to keep busy at home with the kids when you're self-isolating
- Mum discovers genius school trouser hack that means kids won't grow out of them all year
- Nursery hits out at ‘appalling’ parents who use phones while picking up kids
Dax argued that people should not be getting rid of "natural oils on your skin" with a "bar of soap everyday".
Mila told them: "I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway."
She added: "But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day," Mila added. "I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever."
Ashton then added: "Now here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."
While some parents have been left shocked at the couple's admission, it turns out that the experts would agree with their parenting, well, kind of.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), how often your children need bathing depends on their age and what they have been doing.
They say that children aged between six and 11 can be bathed daily, but they may not need it.
The AAD says that this age group should bathe at least once or twice a week, if they get dirty from playing in mud for example, or after they have been in a swimming pool, lake or ocean.
Regarding babies, the NHS also say that you do not need to bathe your baby daily, and that instead you can use the 'top and tailing' technique which involves using water to clean their face, neck, hands and bottom.
On the official NHS website they write: "You don't need to bathe your baby every day, but if they really enjoy it, there's no reason why you shouldn't."
Have your say in our poll: