Perrie Edwards delights fans as she showcases blossoming baby bump

Perrie Edwards has shown off her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Pregnant Perrie Edwards has shown off her baby bump while enjoying the sun.

Perrie Edwards has shared gorgeous new photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

The Little Mix star announced she was pregnant with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in May, just one week after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

In the new snaps, Perrie can be seen soaking up the sun in her garden while smiling into a mirror.

Wearing a blue bikini, she can be seen sticking her tongue out in the second picture.

"Growingggg,” the 27-year-old captioned the photos, along with a sunshine emoji.

And Perrie’s friends and followers went wild over the post, with one writing: “You’re glowing 😍”

“My heart 😭 You look so beautiful 😍, “ said another, while a third wrote: “This brings me so much joy 😍💜.”

A fourth added: “Awww love this 😍😍😍😍😍”.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are having a baby. Picture: Instagram

Her boyfriend Alex even left a comment, simply posting several heart eyes emojis.

This comes after Perrie shared the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of Alex cradling her bump.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” she wrote, adding: "Me + Him = You (world emoji).

"We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Football player Alex shared the same pictures to his social media and asked his followers: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad, bring on the sleepless nights."

Perrie and Leigh-Anne debuted their baby bumps on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Perrie and Alex first got together towards the end of 2016, going on a number of secret dates before they went official.

They made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2017 BRITs, where Alex joined the Little Mix girls on their table as well.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne is also expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

A few days before Perrie’s announcement, Leigh-Anne shared professional photos taken of her baby bump.

She wrote at the time: “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you.

"Thank you to everyone for your beautiful words [heart-eyes emoji] Feeling beyond blessed [green-heart emoji]".