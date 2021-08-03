Netflix's Money Heist part 5 trailer reveals first look at dramatic final episodes

See the full trailer for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1...

After a year of waiting, Money Heist - or La casa de papel - is set to drop its final ten episodes in a few months.

And ahead of its September release, Netflix has released the trailer for the first five instalments.

Unsurprisingly, the clip is seriously tense and sees the army go up against our favourite characters outside the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1will be released on September 5. Picture: Alamy

It opens with the gang having been trapped for over 100 hours after rescuing Lisbon (Itziar Ituño).

The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and it seems as though he doesn’t have an escape plan.

But the likes of Tokyo, Rio and Denver aren’t going down without a fight, with the video teasing plenty of explosions and gunfire.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Netflix wrote: “The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching. What began as a robbery will end in war.”

Money Heist is back one last time. Picture: Alamy

“Never been more ready!,” replied one fan, while another said: “One of the best TV dramas ever made.”

A third wrote: “This is gonna be intense,” while a fourth added: “Okay yeah this is worth the wait.”

Netflix is calling the latest batch of episodes 'Volume 1' of 'Part 5', which is still part of season two.

Season one was released in 2017, and the other two parts of season two were released in 2019 and 2020,

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 will be released on September 3, while Volume 2 will be released on December 3.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect to see the return of Berlin, with actor Pedro Alonso sharing photos on social media.

Writer Alex Pina also recently teased “the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war. It is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot.”

Before adding: “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters.

"The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season”.