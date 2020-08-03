Money Heist season five release date: When is the last season of La Casa de Papel coming out and who are the new characters?

Money Heist will return for a fifth and final season. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Money Heist is set to return to Netflix for a fifth a final season.

It was recently revealed that Money Heist will be returning for a new season, but it will be the last of the hit Netflix show.

Creator Alex Pina has already teased some information about the final season, and has even confirmed two new characters, who will be placed by Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.

From release date, to storyline and the new cast, here's everything we know so far:

When will Money Heist season five be released?

While it has been reported production has already started, there is currently no release date for Money Heist part five.

Money Heist season five will see the story come to an end. Picture: Netflix

Will season five be the last of Money Heist?

The story of The Professor, Tokyo, Lisbon, Denever and the rest of the crew will come to an end during season five.

The show has been running for four seasons since 2017, and has seen the gang involved in two heists.

Part four of the show left viewers on a cliffhanger as The Professor was caught by Alicia and Raquel evaded capture and entered the Bank of Spain.

Speaking of the upcoming series, creator Alex Pina told Entertainment Weekly: "We are moving from a chess game – a mere intellectual strategy – to a war strategy: attack and contention."

The Professor must find a way to get the gold and the gang out of the Bank of Spain. Picture: Netflix

Who are the two new Money Heist characters?

Two new actors have been cast for season five of Money Heist.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado will star in the new series, although it has not yet been revealed who they will be playing.

Speaking of the newcomers, Alex Pina said: "We always try that our opponents be charismatic, intelligent, shiny.

"In this case, in pure war film genre, we also look for characters whose intelligence can measure up against The Professor’s."

You can stream part 1- 4 of Money Heist on Netflix now.