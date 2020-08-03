Does Raquel die in Money Heist?

Raquel's life is put at risk when she joins The Professor for another heist
Picture: Netflix
By Alice Dear

Money Heist season three saw Raquel's life put at risk as she joined The Professor for a second heist.

Money Heist part three saw a huge shift in dynamics as Raquel, now known as Lisbon in the gang, joined The Professor and the rest of the team for a second heist.

This time, the likes of Tokyo, Denver, Helsinki and Nairobi entered the Bank of Spain in a bid to save Rio from torture and imprisonment.

However, with Raquel now running the heist while on the run with her partner The Professor, she and her family are put at risk.

The season three finale of Money Heist ends with Raquel seemingly being executed, but does she really die?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The Professor is lead to believe Raquel has been executed
Picture: Netflix

Does Raquel die in Money Heist?

During the finale episode of part three of Money Heist, viewers are lead to believe that Raquel has been shot by Suarez.

After the police track Lisbon down to a farm house, they ask her to reveal where The Professor is.

Still able to communicate via a radio, The Professor tells Raquel to tell them the truth in order to buy her more time.

However, Raquel refuses to give up the information and is seemingly shot dead as The Professor hears a gun shot in the farm house, and Suarez telling his colleagues to put a gun in her hand in order to make it look like self-defence.

Later in the episode, it is revealed Raquel was not killed, and that the police only wanted The Professor to think they had executed her in order to gain control of the heist.

READ MORE: Money Heist season five release date: When is the last season of La Casa de Papel coming out and who are the new characters?

