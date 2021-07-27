Full list of workers who may be exempt from 'ping' quarantine as more job sectors added

A number of workers may be exempt from having to isolate after getting 'pinged'. Picture: Alamy

A number of sectors are exempt from having to quarantine after getting 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app - here is the full list.

The government has expanded the list of workers able to avoid self-isolation if they're 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app in England.

People working in prisons, space, defence, communications, fish and HMRC may no longer need to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive, if they are double jabbed.

Ministers said that the actions taken are ‘to avoid disruption to crucial services’.

The list update comes after frontline workers like police, fire and Border Force were told that they can do daily lateral flow testing, rather than quarantine, when pinged.

It is not a blanket policy, however, and only applies to named workers who have written to request permission.

The NHS app 'pings' you if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Picture: Alamy

Employers must write to the relevant government department to request permission. If approved, they must still quarantine when not at work.

The full list of exempt professions is as follows: