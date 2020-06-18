Cineworld reveal new cinema rules as they plan to reopen on July 10

18 June 2020, 10:48 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 10:55

Cineworld are planning to reopen their doors on July 10
Cineworld are planning to reopen their doors on July 10. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Cineworld have brought in a host of new rules and regulations for staff and visitors in order to keep them safe.

Cinemas across the UK closed their doors in March, back when the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Now, Cineworld, one of the biggest cinema chains in the UK, is planning to reopen their doors on July 10 – if the Government gives the go ahead.

The brand is planning to reopen the bigger Cineworlds in the UK first, followed by the smaller sites a week or too after July 10.

READ MORE: Leisure centres, gyms and five-aside-games to return from July, Government announce

There will be new rules and regulations in place around the cinemas
There will be new rules and regulations in place around the cinemas. Picture: Getty

Of course, cinema visits will not be normal when their doors reopen, with new rules and regulations being put in place to protect staff and visitors.

Cineworld are planning to introduce social distancing to their sites, as well as changing their seating layouts and adding hand sanitiser points around the buildings.

Opening times will also be staggered, and training will be given to staff.

Cineworld have changed their ticket booking system which means friends and family sit together, while social distancing is put in place for strangers and people from other households.

Showtimes of films will also be staggered to stop too many people coming into contact with each other when leaving and arriving at the cinema.

They are also planning to up their cleaning around the cinema, focusing on high-touch areas such as door and seat handles.

Cineworld closed their doors in March when the lockdown was announced
Cineworld closed their doors in March when the lockdown was announced. Picture: Getty

The chain will also be encouraging e-tickets and contactless payments if people want to visit the cinema.

People will be able to book online and can use confirmation emails as tickets, with e-tickets also being available on the app.

All Cineworld staff will also be given new training amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be provided with PPE where necessary.

READ MORE: Theatres won't reopen 'for some time' as social distancing makes it 'extremely challenging', say Government

