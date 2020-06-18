Leisure centres, gyms and five-aside-games to return from July, Government announce

Reopening gyms and leisure centres is the next step for the Government. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Culture Secretary has given hope to people looking to get back to their exercise routines.

During Wednesday evening's coronavirus press briefing at No. 10 Downing Street, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said reopening gyms and leisure centres, as well as bringing back grassroots sports, is the next step in the Government's lockdown easing.

In the coming weeks, people will be able to workout at their gyms, attend fitness classes and even kick a ball around with friends, Oliver Dowden revealed.

Speaking to the nation, he said: "Sports recovery is never just about elite sports.

"I know people are itching to get back to their gyms, their leisure centres, their five-a-side leagues… and all the normal fitness activities.

READ MORE: Theatres won't reopen 'for some time' as social distancing makes it 'extremely challenging', say Government

People across the UK are eager to get back into their fitness regimes. Picture: Getty

"So we are working closely to get grassroots and community sport back and up running as soon as it’s safe to so - with an aim at the start of July at the very earliest."

This statement comes after the Premier League returned to screens on Wednesday night.

When gyms and leisure centres reopen, they will be expected to introduce new cleaning and social distancing rules to their facilities.

The Government want to see the return of five-aside games from July. Picture: Getty

This week, Swim England published a 'returning to the pool' document, which included the new rules and regulations people will be expected to follow when they reopen.

The new rules will see anyone with coronavirus symptoms banned from the facility, no physical touching between swimmers, new wash points, and leaving the facility as soon as you have finished your swim.

Gym brands PureGym and Total Fitness have also been working on how their sites will run when they finally reopen to customers.

READ MORE: PureGym and Total Fitness reveal health and safety plans for when they reopen

PureGym is among one of the chains getting ready to reopen. Picture: PureGym

PureGym, who have 230 gyms across the UK, will be putting up cleaning stations in their facilities, using tape on the floor to make sure people are socially distancing, and using screens around some equipment.

Total Fitness will be upping their cleaning around their sites, as well as adding three square meter distances to each machine.

READ MORE: New swimming pool rules revealed as facilities prepare to reopen, from no butterfly to no overtaking in lanes