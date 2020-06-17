New swimming pool rules revealed as facilities prepare to reopen, from no butterfly to no overtaking in lanes

Swimming pool visits will be very different when they reopen. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As some swimming pools in England prepare to reopen in the coming weeks, we take a look at the new rules and regulations staff and visitors will need to follow.

Swimming pools in England could be set to open in a matter of weeks, but the way we use them will be very different.

As lockdown measures ease across England, Swim England have revealed new 'returning to the pool' advice.

In the document, the recognised nation governing body, Swim England, said they were "delighted" to be able to produce guidance to "help ensure the safe return to the water once swimming pools are allowed to open once more".

Swimming pool visitors will be expected to follow new rules around the facilities. Picture: Getty

Led by the latest Government guidance and regulations, the guidelines have come from collaborations with experts.

The new rules will see people booking their swimming sections and checking up on timetables to control the amount of people visiting pools.

People with any coronavirus symptoms are not allowed to visit swimming pools, while people visiting will be encouraged to spend as little time in changing areas as possible.

To reduce this, visitors have been told to arrive at the pool ready to swim, and to leave the site after swimming "as soon as they can".

People will be encouraged to arrive at the pool ready to swim. Picture: Getty

Visitors should shower at home, before and after a swimming visit, they should carry hand sanitiser with them, bring their own swimming equipment and aids from home and ensure they have a booking confirmation.

When you are at a swimming facility, people will be told to social distance, follow direction of travel around the site and to use washing stations as often as possible.

People will be expected to shower before and after visiting the pool. Picture: Getty

As far as swimming lanes go, people are prohibited from physically touching another swimmer, and should not overtake in the lanes.

Instead, swimmers are urged to select the right swimming lane speed for them, and to respect all other swimmers abilities.

Butterfly stroke will also be banned in busy lanes.

