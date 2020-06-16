Breaking News

Government promise £120m 'summer school meals fund' for English children after Marcus Rashford campaign

Marcus has done what he set out to achieve in a matter of days. Picture: Twitter

The move comes as a complete u-turn to the Prime Minister's original response to the campaign.

The Government has just announced a "COVID-19 summer school fund" in order to feed children during the summer holidays, following a huge backlash to their initial stance on the matter.

Earlier today, the country was under the impression the government wouldn't be backing England footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to protect vulnerable children during the summer holidays.

Boris Johnson has done a complete 180 on his plans. Picture: BBC

However, a recent development has seen Downing Street state that they will be making a U-turn on their initial approach and will indeed be supporting those who are eligible for free school meals during term time in England.

A six-week voucher will be provided to those who need them, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He has now welcomed Rashford's "contribution to the debate around poverty" after the sports star, 22, opened up about his own experience growing up in a single parent working class household.

Marcus, who is a forward for Manchester United, publicly called for a U-turn in plans not to offer school meals during the holidays and wrote an emotional open letter to the government.

Up until this afternoon, Downing Street had confirmed the free meals scheme would end when the school term ends.

The PM's official spokesman said: “The PM understands the issues facing families across the UK, which is why last week the government announced an additional £63m for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food and other basic essentials.

“The PM will respond to Marcus Rashford’s letter as soon as he can – he has been using his profile in a positive way to highlight some very important issues.”

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus has since Tweeted about the government's new moves since finding out about them.

The star took to the social media platform to say: "I don't even know what to say.

"Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020".