Boris Johnson rejects footballer Marcus Rashford's plea to continue free school meals

16 June 2020, 08:36

Marcus Rashford said he will not stop fighting
Marcus Rashford said he will not stop fighting. Picture: Getty/PA
By Alice Dear

The Manchester United player has said he will not stop fighting following the Prime Minister's response.

Marcus Rashford, 22, has pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to keep the free school meals system in place for struggling families.

The football player's requests have been rejected, however, as the school-meal vouchers system is set to end at the end of term.

This comes after Marcus raised a huge £20million to help feed families most in need amid the pandemic.

Marcus Rashford wants the Government to continue the free school meal voucher system after term time
Marcus Rashford wants the Government to continue the free school meal voucher system after term time. Picture: PA

Responding to the footballer's open letter to Parliament, a spokesperson for Boris praised Marcus for "using his profile in a positive way to highlight some very important issues".

However, seemingly not granting his request, they added: "The PM understands the issues facing families across the UK which is why last week the government announced £63m for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food.”

While the footballer is said to receive a direct response from the Prime Minister, the Department of Education hinted that the school meal system would not be changed.

A spokesperson for them said: "Free schools meals are ordinarily term time only, and the national voucher scheme will not run during the summer holidays.”

The footballer is said to receive a direct response from the Prime Minister
The footballer is said to receive a direct response from the Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

However, Rashford has vowed to not stop fighting to help families across the UK struggling.

He wrote on Twitter: "Wow, just got home from training and I’m blown away with the support. It’s not over yet, let’s keep retweeting and tagging MPs. We need to be the voice for those 200,000 children who have no choice but to skip meals today, I refuse to give up. #maketheUturn.”

