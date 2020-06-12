Two-thirds of parents want to keep kids out of secondary school until vaccine is available, study finds

Secondary schools will reopen for some pupils on 15 June (stock images)
Secondary schools will reopen for some pupils on 15 June (stock images). Picture: Getty

Secondary schools reopen for some pupils to have limited face-to-face contact on Monday 15 June, but not all parents are happy for their kids to return.

Two-thirds of parents are reluctant for their teenagers to return to school until a coronavirus vaccine is found, a study has found.

The research - carried out by online secondary school Valenture Institute - also found that 24 per cent of secondary school pupils are nervous about returning to school when they open on Monday.

Secondary schools will be open for years 10 and 12 to have some contact with teachers on 15 June, with many students set to embark on a combination of home and school study.


Teenagers have been home-learning throughout lockdown
Teenagers have been home-learning throughout lockdown. Picture: PA

Sue Atkins, a parenting coach and author, opened up about the anxiety many families are feeling at this time.

She told Heart.co.uk: "Working with the families I work with at the moment there’s a lot of anxiety about returning to school because it’s not normal, it’s a new normal.

Read more: Parents warned to wash children's school uniforms daily to prevent coronavirus spread

"And while kids are wanting to get back to see their friends, and of course some of them to see their teachers and get back into a system and a routine, there are real changes with social distancing, with cleanliness, and social distancing in classes."

Sue added that as lockdown eases in the country, we should see a gradual alleviation of anxieties about returning to school.


She said: "I think that as we come out of lockdown gently and slowly, as parents feel more reassured, as young people themselves feel more confident, then I think we’ll be returning more and more back into the real classroom."

Returning to school can often be a divisive subject between parents and teenagers alike, with many disagreeing on the right thing to do.

If you and your child differ on the right thing to do, Sue advises to communicate with your children.

"The whole process of healing through the traumatic time for some kids is to listen to them, and I mean really listen, she said.

Sue also added that the older they are the more effective calm communication can be, adding: "They’re striving for independence if they’re teenagers, so sitting down and discussing it properly, not just shouting at them, but actually talking to them."

Many parents are reluctant to send their kids back to school when they reopen (stock image)
Many parents are reluctant to send their kids back to school when they reopen (stock image). Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested in a recent press conference that there is a possibility secondary schools could remain closed for some pupils beyond September.

He said: He said: "Our current working plan is secondary schools won’t be open until September at the earliest.

"I very much hope that they can because the impact on children’s education is so significant.

The Health Secretary added: "What we have to do – not only in schools, but right across the board – is work out how we can get the other things that matter going.

"Like schools, like hospitality, like retail. And get them going safely and carefully, in a way that doesn’t lead to the spread of the virus, and that is going to require ingenuity."

