All Covid isolation rules set to be scrapped this month, says PM

9 February 2022, 13:10

People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans
People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson has revealed plans to move the scrapping of isolation rules to this month following 'encouraging data'.

Covid isolation rules are set to be scrapped all together from this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans on Wednesday to move the lifting of restrictions a month early following "encouraging trends and data".

The current rules in England state that people who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for five days.

However, when all the isolation restrictions are abolished, even people who catch Covid will not be required to isolate.

Boris Johnson plans to move the lifting date forward a month
Boris Johnson plans to move the lifting date forward a month. Picture: Getty

During Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson said: "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early."

Boris Johnson said that 'encouraging trends and data' could mean restrictions are lifted earlier
Boris Johnson said that 'encouraging trends and data' could mean restrictions are lifted earlier. Picture: Getty

The current restrictions are set to expire on March 24.

Johnson is expected to return from parliamentary recess, on February 21, with an outline of the Government's plans for living with Covid.

This comes following a decrease in Covid infection rates as well as new figures revealing 85 per cent of people across the UK over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least two doses.

You can find all the current Covid rules and restrictions here.

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte open to possible Spurs return for midfielder

Boris Johnson pictured alongside open bottle of alcohol at Downing Street Christmas quiz event amid ongoing partygate scandal

Ukraine: Truss heads to Moscow for first talks in four years as ambassador says Russia 'behaving like racketeer'

