Martin Lewis issues advice on how to get £140 help with energy bills

Martin Lewis has issued advice to bill-payers. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Heart reporter

Martin Lewis has issued urgent advice to help people save money on their energy bills.

Martin Lewis has issued some advice to customers that could help them save £140 on their heating bill.

Ahead of the energy price cap set to rise due in April 2022, the Money Saving Expert issued important advice to households looking to save money.

On ITV’s Money Show Live, he gave advice on those hoping to apply for the Warm Home Discount.

He said: "Are you a customer of Bulb, E.on or So Energy? Their Warm Home Discounts are still open - that’s £140 towards people on low income.

Martin gave advice on those hoping to apply for the Warm Home Discount (stock image). Picture: Getty

"If you’re on guaranteed Pension Credit you get it automatically and you don't need to apply, but the broader group must apply.

"Your electricity supplier will apply the discount to your bill by March 31, 2022.

"To get the discount you’ll need to stay with your supplier until it’s paid."

If you're on a low income, you may be able to apply directly to your electricity supplier for the discount if you do not get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, reports My London.

The official government advice said: "The number of discounts suppliers can give is limited so advise energy customers to check with their supplier as early as possible to see if you’re eligible and how to apply.

"Check with them even if you were eligible for a discount last year.

