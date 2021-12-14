Martin Lewis warns millions of drivers to check licence to avoid £1,000 fine

Martin Lewis has issued a driving warning. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis is urging drivers to check their licence now to avoid a heavy fine.

Martin Lewis has urged two million motorists to check their drivers license to make sure it is in date.

The finance expert warned that two million drivers have photocard licences that are no longer valid.

If caught with an expired licence, drivers can face fines of up to £1,000.

Writing in the latest MoneySavingExpert newsletter, Martin said: “Dig out your photocard driving licence - is it still valid?

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about driving licenses. Picture: ITV

“The photo only lasts ten years, and a whopping 2m are out of date - check yours or risk a fine of, at the extreme, up to £1,000.”

Motorists could also end up with three to six penalty points on their licence as well as the hefty fine.

The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has said it’s important that drivers update their licence to make sure their identity isn’t used fraudulently.

A spokesperson said: "Appearances can change, and it's important that photocard licences are updated every 10 years.

Martin Lewis is warning motorists to check their license. Picture: Alamy

"This is to ensure the police and other enforcement agencies have the best possible photograph to help them correctly identify whether a driving licence is being used fraudulently, and so help prevent driving licence impersonation – stopping disqualified and perhaps dangerous drivers taking to our roads."

The DVLA usually sends out a reminder letter a month before your license expires.

But you can also check the expiry date yourself which is printed on section 4b on the front of your photocard.

You can renew your photocard licence online via the Gov.uk website, by post or in person at select Post Office locations.

You can check the date on your driving license. Picture: Alamy

The cost of renewing the card is £14 online, or £17 if you renew by post and there is an extra £4.50 charge if you do it at the Post Office.

Once you have renewed your license, it will be valid from the date your application is approved.

While photo licenses usually last 10 years, for anyone over 70, they must renew them every three years, but this is free.

If your license is out of date, the DVLA says you shouldn't drive until the renewal is processed.

But if it expires while your application is being processed, you can continue to drive as long as you are safe to do so.