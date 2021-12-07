Martin Lewis opens up about his mother's tragic death in a horse-riding accident when he was 11

Martin Lewis has opened up about the tragic death of his mother when he was just 11 years old.

Martin Lewis spoke candidly about his mother's death on Good Morning Britain earlier today.

The Money Saving Expert, 49, called her death the 'defining moment' in his life, as he shared that she died in a horse-riding accident.

His mother Susan died shortly before his 12th birthday, after a collision with a lorry while she was out horse-riding with his sister.

He was speaking during a segment on the 1 Million Minutes campaign, which is where charities seek volunteers to help connect with people who feel lonely.

Martin said: "One in 30 children will lose a parent before the age of 18 - I was one of those, it was the defining moment of my life.

He added that he's a patron of charity Grief Encounter, which is among the charities that 1 Million Minutes, which is now in its sixth year, is helping.

The 1 Million Minutes initiative was launched on Wednesday December 1, and GMB viewers will be asked to donate time - rather than money - to causes.

Martin Lewis previously opened up about his mother's death to the BBC, saying: "My mum was there one day and she wasn't the next and that was it. This was 1984 and you didn't have counselling. My childhood ended that day and I am still not over it."

He said he stayed at home at all times other than to go to school, adding: "I never left the house, couldn't leave the house.

"Because I wasn't at home when it happened to my mum and I couldn't cope with the thought of leaving the house because something else could happen."