Will pubs and restaurants close again in January?

By Naomi Bartram

Are pubs and restaurants set to close in the new year in England? Here’s what we know…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boris Johnson recently announced ‘Plan B’, which has seen the return of mandatory masks and work from home guidance.

But now there are reports Covid restrictions could be ramped up again in a bid to slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant.

According to The Sun, ‘Plan D’ is already being discussed by officials which could restrict customers in pubs and restaurants.

There are reports pubs and restaurants could close again. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will pubs and restaurants close again in January?

The government has only just implemented ‘Plan B’ rules in England and the Prime Minister has said there are no plans to increase restrictions yet.

However, The Sun reports officials have drawn up ‘Plan D’ to restrict numbers in pubs and restaurants and even close them down.

“You will be able to see your family at Christmas, but at this rate, you might not be able to do it in a pub,” a source said.

Restaurants and pubs were closed last December. Picture: Alamy

"As for New Year’s Eve, that is a different story.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted there are ‘no plans’ for any more measures.

Before we get to ‘Plan D’, there have also been reports that ‘Plan C’ could see the return of the NHS Covid app check-in for people going to pubs and restaurants.

Face masks could also become compulsory in all indoor spaces and vaccine passports may be mandatory for more venues.

Table service could return in the New Year. Picture: Getty Images

People would also have to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid.

Asked if there was a Plan C document, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Not that I'm aware of.

"As a responsible Government, of course, you would expect us to... we have an array, already, of options available to us in terms of what measures we can take to mitigate a growth of any variant or virus.

"But there are no plans to go beyond that currently."