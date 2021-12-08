What is Covid 'Plan B' and what are the rules?

8 December 2021, 12:15 | Updated: 8 December 2021, 13:47

Reports have suggested Plan B could be introduced in England
Reports have suggested Plan B could be introduced in England. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Plan B rules: what does Plan B mean, is it being introduced in England, and what are the rules?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was reported today (Wednesday December 8) that Boris Johnson is planning to bring in 'Plan B' coronavirus rules in England.

If introduced, the proposed Plan B restrictions would response to growing concern of the Omicron variant, which is potentially more transmissible than the Delta variant, in the UK.

As reported by Sky News, government sources have claimed that Boris Johnson could introduce the new rules as early as this week.

Here's what we know about what that could mean...

Brits could be told to work from home where possible
Brits could be told to work from home where possible. Picture: Alamy

What does Plan B mean?

Plan B could see the return of the guidance to work from home if you can and introduction of vaccine passports.

The government unveiled its winter Covid plan in September, where Health Secretary Sajid Javid outlined the possible plans for dealing with the virus in the colder months.

Mr Javid said that the government had a plan 'A' and 'B' to tackle coronavirus.

Plan 'A' was revealed to be a five-step plan involving booster jabs and testing, while plan 'B' was a contingency plan that would only be introduced if it was needed.

Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement later today
Boris Johnson is reportedly set to make an announcement in the coming days. Picture: Getty

He said at the time: "These measures would be communicating clearly and urgently to the public the need for caution.

"Legally mandating face coverings in certain settings. And whilst we're not going ahead with mandatory vaccine Covid status certification now, we'll be holding that power in reserve.

"As well as these three steps, we continue we consider a further measure of asking people to work from home if they can for a limited time."

Is Plan B being introduced?

Boris Johnson has already reintroduced mandatory face masks in certain settings, and reports have suggested that working from home (where possible) and vaccine passports could be brought in this week.

We don't have official confirmation on this, and it's been reported that Boris Johnson may give an update next week.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William said the song The Best by Tina Turner reminds him of his mother

Prince William reveals the song that always reminds him of Princess Diana

Royals

Allegra Stratton: Boris Johnson's adviser resigns over Downing Street Christmas party video

UK & World

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

TV & Movies

A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

Lifestyle

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

Lifestyle

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?

TV & Movies

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK

Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

Christmas

The woman shared her story to Mumsnet (stock image)

Mum furious after husband is kicked out of baby group for being a man

Lifestyle

The Duchess of Cambridge and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year

Kate Middleton makes touching Christmas sacrifice for the Queen

Royals

There is a Facebook Marketplace scam

Urgent warning issued over convincing Facebook Marketplace scam

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing more sparkles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from ASOS

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet

Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet

TV & Movies

Simon Gregson's wife shared an adorable video

I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson’s sons have adorable reaction to him getting through

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon revealed the moment she met Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows kids adorable moment she met Joe Swash

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping