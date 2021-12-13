Full list of new Covid rules that start today in England

Boris Johnson has set out new rules in England. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

All the new Covid restrictions which are coming into force today in England, after Boris Johnson’s address to the nation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boris Johnson has tightened up the coronavirus restrictions once more after a surge in cases of the new Omicron Covid strain.

Addressing the nation last night, the Prime Minister said the country was facing an 'emergency in our battle with the new variant'.

To try and slow the spread, the Prime Minister moved England into ‘Plan B’, tightening social distancing restrictions.

Boris Johnson addressed the nation from Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

But what are the rules starting in England today? Here’s what we know…

What are the new Covid rules in England?

Working from home

People in England are being urged to work from home where possible from today.

This is to reduce contact as much as possible, while essential workers can still go to their place of work.

Daily testing

From tomorrow (December 14), double vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has Covid will have to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days.

Those who are unvaccinated should continue to self-isolate for 10 days if they come across someone who has Covid.

Booster jabs

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to go into a walk-in centre to get the vaccine from today.

Boris Johnson brought forward the target for the rollout by a month, meaning all eligible adults who had their second jab over three months ago will be able to book a booster online from Wednesday, or go to a walk-in clinic from today.

Working from home has returned to England. Picture: Alamy

Face masks

Under new rules brought in last Friday, anyone aged 18 or over must wear a face mask to enter any indoor venue.

These include cinemas, casinos, libraries, bowling alleys and on public transport.

The rule does not include the hospitality sector such as pubs, bars and clubs.

Car home visits

From Wednesday (December 15), there is a new restriction coming in for care homes, with residents asked to pick three people who are allowed to visit.