Government 'considering tougher Plan C' Covid measures in the New Year

By Heart reporter

'Plan C' could be implemented next year which includes 'masks in all indoor spaces and the NHS Covid app for pubs'.

The government is reportedly considering bringing tougher 'Plan C' rules next year in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

According to the Daily Mail, the proposals would include table service in pubs and vaccine passports in smaller venues in England.

These would include pubs and restaurants where customers would have to check in with the NHS Covid app.

Masks could become mandatory in more indoor settings. Picture: Alamy

Further rules could include these hospitality venues to collect the contact details of their visitors to help NHS Test and Trace track down those who have come into contact with Covid.

Face mask-wearing could also be extended to all indoor places including those which are currently exempt from the rules, including bars, restaurants and gyms.

One source also told the publication table service could be brought back to stop people crowding at bars.

While the government is yet to speak out on Plan C, Boris Johnson has said that he could not rule out introducing tougher restrictions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We think Plan B is a sensible and proportionate step given what we know about the characteristics of this variant at this stage.

Customers may have to wear masks in restaurants. Picture: Alamy

“The Prime Minister was clear yesterday that we will continue to need to keep our response under review as we find out more about this variant, so we can’t rule anything out at this stage – I don’t think anyone would expect us to do that.

This comes after Plan B was announced this week, with working from home guidance returning and more face mask rules.

Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson said the remote working will be re-introduced on Monday (December 13).

There will also be tighter rules on face masks from today Friday (December 10), which are now mandatory in settings like theatres and cinemas.

They are already required in places like shops and public transport.

Covid passes will become mandatory in some large venues like nightclubs from Wednesday next week (December 15), while anyone who has come into contact with someone with the new Omicron variant must isolate for 10 days.