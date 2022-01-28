New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi

By Naomi Bartram

What are the face mask rules in Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Tesco? Find out everything...

On Thursday, Plan B restrictions in England were ditched, which means an end to compulsory face masks and working from home.

However, many supermarkets have decided to keep stricter Covid rules in a bid to keep their staff and customers safe.

So, what are the face mask rules in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons? Here’s what we know…

Sainsbury’s Covid rules

Sainsbury's has decided to keep their face mask rule in all stores in the UK.

The supermarket chain issued a statement which reads: "Safety remains our highest priority. From Thursday, we’re asking our customers and colleagues in England to continue to wear a face covering in our stores if they are able to.

"In Scotland and Wales face coverings remain mandatory for those who can wear them in our stores, in line with the latest Government restrictions."

There will also be strict Covid measures in place, including plastic screens, sanitising stations and social distancing.

Tesco Covid rules

While face coverings are no longer mandatory, Tesco has encouraged its customers to keep wearing them.

Their statement reads: "From 27 January in England, to be on the safe side, we'll be encouraging our colleagues to continue to wear face coverings whilst they work and encouraging our customers to do the same when they shop with us."

Asda Covid rules

Asda has announced that while face coverings are no longer mandatory in England, they are encouraged in crowded spaces.

Staff will also continue wear face coverings both in stores and when delivering shopping to customer’s homes

As for other safety measures, there will still be perspex screens at checkouts, and cleaning stations for baskets and trolleys throughout the store.

Asda’s Covid Safety Marshals will also be on hand at the front of all superstores to provide customers with a face covering if they do not have one of their own.

Morrisons Covid rules

Shoppers in Morrisons are being encouraged to make a ‘considerate’ decision on whether to wear a face covering or not.

A statement by bosses states: “In line with government guidelines our colleagues and customers are advised to wear a face mask in our shops.

“We have reminders of this across the store, and any customers who have forgotten their mask can ask a colleague for one.”

Aldi Covid rules

According to Aldi’s website, face coverings are required for employees, and ‘strongly encouraged for customers’.

Social distancing is still required for customers and employees, while there are protective barriers, intensified cleanings throughout stores and self-service cart wipe stations.