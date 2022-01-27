John Lewis, Wilko and Sainsbury's ask customers to continue wearing face masks

27 January 2022, 13:40

A number of shops in England will keep their face covering rules in place
A number of shops in England will keep their face covering rules in place. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

While England's Plan B rules and restrictions expire today, a number of supermarkets have decided not to change their face mask policies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Covid-19 restrictions bought into place by the Government in December last year - known as 'Plan B' – expire today.

The main changes happening across England are the regulations around face masks, however, there are still some places they remain recommended.

A collection of shops, including John Lewis, Sainsbury's and Wilko, have also announced that they will not be changing their face mask policies despite the lifting of Plan B rules.

From today, face coverings are not legally required in any setting – including supermarkets – however, the Government have "recommended" that people continue to use them in enclosed spaces.

While Plan B rules are being scrapped, some supermarkets are encouraging customers to continue wearing masks
While Plan B rules are being scrapped, some supermarkets are encouraging customers to continue wearing masks. Picture: Alamy

In the same vein, the named supermarkets are encouraging their shoppers to continue to wear masks when they visit their shops across England.

Sainsbury's have released a statement which reads: "Safety remains our highest priority. From Thursday, we’re asking our customers and colleagues in England to continue to wear a face covering in our stores if they are able to.”

Wilko have acknowledged that while masks are no longer a legal requirement across the country, they are "still recommending face coverings for our team members and customers in busy indoor spaces, unless they are exempt.”

Sainsbury's have told their customers that 'safety remains our highest priority'
Sainsbury's have told their customers that 'safety remains our highest priority'. Picture: Alamy

John Lewis have also joined the growing list of shops keeping their face covering rules in place, telling customers that from Thursday, they will still be "suggesting people wear masks" across their stores.

This includes sister brand Waitrose, who will be giving out the same guidance.

Face mask remain mandatory on public transport in London from today
Face mask remain mandatory on public transport in London from today. Picture: Alamy

Other changes happening today with the lifting of Plan B rules include the scrapping of covid passes for people attending events such as football games, theatre performances and nightclubs.

Care home restrictions have also been eased from today, with no limit on visitors as well as a cut in self-isolation periods.

One place where face coverings are remaining mandatory is London's public transport services including the tube, buses and overground trains.

