Everything you can and can’t do in England as Covid rules change today

By Naomi Bartram

What are the new Covid rules in England today? And how long do you have to isolate for?

Covid rules in England are set to change today after a drop in cases of the virus over the past few weeks.

Boris Johnson announced last week that the restrictions which were put in place back in December would no longer apply as of Thursday, January 27.

But what are the new rules? Here’s everything you need to know…

Face masks

Face masks are no longer mandatory in England from today.

You still have to wear masks on the London Underground. Picture: Alamy

This means people will no longer have to wear them on public transport and in shops, post offices, banks, beauty salons, hairdressers, theatres and cinemas.

However, Transport for London has announced face coverings will still be necessary on all public transport in the capital, while some shops have also told customers they must still wear them.

Isolation

Currently, everyone who tests positive for the virus must quarantine at home for at least five full days.

You may leave your home only if you have two negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.

Boris Johnson has said this will remain the same until March 24, when the Prime Minister hopes to remove this law altogether.

Covid passports have been scrapped. Picture: Alamy

Anyone who is fully vaccinated and comes into contact with someone with Covid doesn’t need to isolate, but they should test daily.

Those who are unvaccinated and come into contact with the virus must quarantine for 10 days.

Vaccine passports

Vaccine passports have been scrapped in England, which means people will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend large venues.

Before today, anyone attending large indoor events of more than 500 people and outdoor arenas hosting more than 4,000 had to show their passport.

Home working

Last Friday, January 21 companies were told to welcome their employees back to the office.

This means the ‘work from home’ advice has officially been dropped in a bid to boost the economy.

Home working in England has been scrapped. Picture: Getty Images

Travel

Anyone entering the country will still need to take a Covid test.

For all vaccinated residents, they will need to do a lateral flow test or a PCR test any time after they arrive and before the end of day two at the latest.

Anyone unvaccinated must book and pay for a COVID-19 PCR test to be taken after you arrive in England.

These rules will change from 4am on February 11, where fully vaccinated arrivals will only need to fill in a Passenger Locator Form when entering the UK.

Grant Shapps said: "From 4am on February 11, and in time for the half-term break, eligible, fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK will no longer have to take a post-arrival lateral flow test.

"That means after months of pre-departure testing, post-arrival testing, self-isolation and additional expense, all that fully vaccinated people will have to do when they travel to the UK is to verify their status via Passenger Locator Form.

"We are therefore scrapping all travel tests for vaccinated people, not only making travel much easier, but also saving about £100 per family on visits abroad."