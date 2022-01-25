Royal Mail issue warning to 10 postcodes facing mail delays

25 January 2022, 11:43

Royal Mail are currently dealing with delays in a number of areas across the UK
Royal Mail are currently dealing with delays in a number of areas across the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal Mail's disruptions are down to high levels of staff absences caused by Covid-19 and self-isolating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Royal Mail has warned customers of delays in a number of areas across the country.

In a service update issued today, the postal service explained that disruptions were being caused by a combination of "COVID-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors".

These affected areas may not receive post on all six days as they are meant to as part of the delays.

In a statement, Royal Mail wrote: "Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country today.

The delays are mainly caused by high numbers of staff self-isolating with Covid-19, Royal Mail have said
The delays are mainly caused by high numbers of staff self-isolating with Covid-19, Royal Mail have said. Picture: Alamy

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as COVID-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

"In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive."

Some areas won't receive post six days of the week, which they normally would
Some areas won't receive post six days of the week, which they normally would. Picture: Alamy

The postal service have also released the postcodes of the affected areas:

  • Barking DO (IG11)
  • Camberwell (SE5)
  • Havant DO (PO9 and PO10)
  • Herne Hill DO (SE24)
  • Hornsey DO (N8)
  • Hoylake DO (CH47 and CH48)
  • Kesh DO (BT93)
  • Manchester South West DO (M15, M16 and M32)
  • West Norwood DO (SE27)
  • Willesden DO (NW10 and NW26)

Today's delays come just a week after the Royal Mail announced disruptions in 56 of their delivery offices.

Meanwhile, residents across the country have been left confused as they receive Christmas cards a month late.

Back in December, 22 of the postal service locations were hit by delays, which could explain the festive cards arriving at the end of January.

For more issues, visit the Royal Mail website.

