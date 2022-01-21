Drivers must follow new Highway Code rule when opening car doors or face £1,000 fine

21 January 2022, 17:16

The way you open your car door should change in order to avoid a fine
The way you open your car door should change in order to avoid a fine. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The new rule has been put in place to protect cyclists and pedestrians from injuries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new Highway Code rule which hopes to stop drivers blindly opening their car doors will come into place later this month.

The regulation has been put in place in a bid to stop injuries occurring to cyclists and pedestrians who are travelling past a car door.

The new mandate will require motorists to use the 'Dutch Reach' method when they open their car doors, a technique which requires the driver to use the hand furthest from the door to open it.

The 'Dutch Reach', which car passengers should also start using, requires the person to turn their body and allows them time to look for cyclists or pedestrians before they exit the vehicle.

The new mandate will come into place in a bid to stop collisions between bikes and car doors
The new mandate will come into place in a bid to stop collisions between bikes and car doors. Picture: Alamy

Usually, drivers will use the hand closest to their door to open it quickly and without assessing their surroundings, which can often lead to accidents on the roads.

This regulation will come into place later this month, and if not followed could lead to a fine.

If you injure someone by opening your car door you will not receive any penalty points on your license, but you could face a fine of £1,000.

The 'Dutch Reach' allows drivers to look around at their surroundings before exiting the car
The 'Dutch Reach' allows drivers to look around at their surroundings before exiting the car. Picture: Getty

The mandate has been placed under rule 239 of the Highway Code which states: "Where you are able to do so, you should open the door using your hand on the opposite side to the door you are opening; for example, use your left hand to open a door on your right-hand side.

"This will make you turn your head to look over your shoulder.

"You are then more likely to avoid causing injury to cyclists or motor cyclists passing you on the road, or to people on the pavement."

The ruling comes into place from 29th January 2022.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

An expert has explained why it may be a bad idea to drink wine in the bath (stock image)

Why drinking wine in the bath may not be the best idea

Beauty and the Beast The Musical coming to London this summer

Beauty and the Beast The Musical coming to London this summer
Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies

Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products
The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket

Trending on Heart

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Georgia?

Who is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

TV & Movies

The Outnumbered kids reunited last September

The Outnumbered kids are unrecognisable 15 years after the show began

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think they know who Panda is

The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Panda with new Neighbours theory

TV & Movies

Nathan has said that once couple saw each other after the series finished filming

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan hints one couple stayed together after the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has blocked Joe Swash on Instagram

Stacey Solomon explains why she had to block Joe Swash on Instagram

Celebrities

Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel

Chicken Run sequel title announced by Netflix

TV & Movies

Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series cast revealed

TV & Movies

Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year

A look back at the late Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup's acting career

TV & Movies

Meatloaf has sadly passed away

Meat Loaf dead: Singer dies aged 74 with wife by his side

Celebrities

Adele shared a tearful video to Instagram

Adele in tears as she's forced to postpone entire Las Vegas residency

Celebrities

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?

Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Ricky Gervais and Anti have a very special bond

Heartwarming moment After Life dog cries as Ricky Gervais talks about his death

TV & Movies

Who is Truth?

Who is Truth from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The BOSH! boys have revealed their tips for going vegan

Easy tips for going vegan this year from the BOSH! boys