Shoppers rush to B&Q to buy paint, plants and hot tubs as stores reopen across Britain

25 April 2020, 20:44 | Updated: 25 April 2020, 20:46

Many Brits slammed the decision for hardware stores to reopen.
Many Brits slammed the decision for hardware stores to reopen. Picture: Getty

DIY enthusiasts donned masks and gloves to stock up on hardware supplies as over 100 stores opened their doors nationwide.

Shoppers flocked to DIY stores this weekend after it was announced that B&Q and Homebase had reopened their doors during week five of the coronavirus lockdown.

Brits dressed up in protective clothing as they hit shop floors following the news that hardware businesses in the UK had been labelled "essential" amid the pandemic.

B&Q appeared to be abiding by social distancing controls, which included limiting the number of items purchased, implementing the two-metre spacing rule, restricting how many shoppers entered the store at once, and placing screens in front of checkouts.

Read more: When did the UK lockdown start and how long will it last?

DIY shoppers flocked to B&Q as it reopened its doors this weekend.
DIY shoppers flocked to B&Q as it reopened its doors this weekend. Picture: Getty

Long queues formed earlier today as people headed to popular chains across the country to bag products including plants, paint and home spas.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained that hardware stores were never actually told to close in the first place, admitting they had always been allowed to trade – as long as they stuck to strict social distancing measures.

Speaking to a reporter on Sky News, he said: "The things that are restarting are things that we never required to close in the first place, but what the companies have been doing is working out how they can have safe working following the social distancing rules whilst people are at work."

Read more: Vacuum both sides of your mattress weekly to ward off coronavirus, says expert

Customers stuck to strict social distancing guidelines.
Customers stuck to strict social distancing guidelines. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Throughout we've allowed hardware stores to stay open, and the construction industry, but what businesses have been doing is taking the last couple of weeks to work out 'ok how do you stay open and stay within the social-distancing rules at work?'

"So it's absolutely fine for those businesses to stay open because they were never required to close by the social-distancing rules."

Read more: How long will social distancing last in the UK?

The news comes after it was revealed that government officials were reportedly looking to ease the "stay at home" rules currently in place.

However, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has since warned the only "exit" should be when a vaccine or drugs become available to treat COVID-19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Leagues One and Two considering contingency plans if season cannot be finished

ePL Invitational: Diogo Jota crowned FIFA king after golden goal victory over Trent Alexander-Arnold

Father of Canada's worst ever mass murderer: 'I've contemplated suicide'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

BGT judges could barely watch the terrifying stunt.

Britain's Got Talent magician Kevin Quantum leaves judges horrified as deadly fire stunt fails

TV & Movies

Shaun shocked fans after faltering on an easy maths question.

The Chase fans left stunned as Dark Destroyer gets 'year 4 maths question' wrong

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent live shows could be cancelled

Are Britain’s Got Talent live shows cancelled because of coronavirus?

TV & Movies

Captain Tom Moore has raised millions for the NHS.

Captain Tom Moore 'on honours shortlist' after raising £29million for NHS heroes

TV & Movies

Harry was murdered by Breda on Hollyoaks

Why did Breda kill Harry in Hollyoaks and where is actor Parry Glasspool now?

TV & Movies

Rhonda Paul is one of the favourite Too Hot To Handle contestants

How old is Too Hot To Handle's Rhonda Paul, what is her Instagram and is she still with Sharron?

TV & Movies