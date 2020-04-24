Vacuum both sides of your mattress weekly to ward off coronavirus, says expert

You can help protect your respiratory system by hovering both sides of your mattress. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

There is so much more we can be doing around the house to help decrease our risk of catching coronavirus.

Since COVID-19 hit the UK, people have been taking extra precautions to lower their risk of catching the deadly virus.

However, according to the experts, there is more we can be doing around the house to ward off coronavirus.

A microbiologist for Dyson revealed that we should be vacuuming our mattresses on both sides once a week.

Experts recommend you clean your mattress weekly. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the expert said that because the virus causes respiratory infections, it's important for us to properly clean the areas where we sleep.

As well as hoovering mattresses on both sides weekly, you should also be cleaning your bedding regularly on a 60 degree wash.

Because the virus causes respiratory infections, it's important for us to properly clean the areas where we sleep. Picture: Getty

They added that duvets and pillows should also be washed regularly.

An advanced research scientist for Dyson, Gem McLuckie, explained that allergens, dust mites and skin flakes in and on our beds can cause respiratory conditions if they are inhaled at night.

As well as hoovering mattresses on both sides weekly, you should also be cleaning your bedding regularly on a 60 degree wash. Picture: Getty

This new information comes after a doctor released a step-by-step plan for when people need to leave the house for essential food shopping.

The 25 step plan revealed the order you should be cleaning and other tips for helping stop the spread of the virus.

