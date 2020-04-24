Vacuum both sides of your mattress weekly to ward off coronavirus, says expert

24 April 2020, 12:42

You can help protect your respiratory system by hovering both sides of your mattress
You can help protect your respiratory system by hovering both sides of your mattress. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

There is so much more we can be doing around the house to help decrease our risk of catching coronavirus.

Since COVID-19 hit the UK, people have been taking extra precautions to lower their risk of catching the deadly virus.

However, according to the experts, there is more we can be doing around the house to ward off coronavirus.

READ MORE: Incredible mug cake recipes you can make in the microwave in just one minute

A microbiologist for Dyson revealed that we should be vacuuming our mattresses on both sides once a week.

Experts recommend you clean your mattress weekly
Experts recommend you clean your mattress weekly. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the expert said that because the virus causes respiratory infections, it's important for us to properly clean the areas where we sleep.

As well as hoovering mattresses on both sides weekly, you should also be cleaning your bedding regularly on a 60 degree wash.

Because the virus causes respiratory infections, it's important for us to properly clean the areas where we sleep
Because the virus causes respiratory infections, it's important for us to properly clean the areas where we sleep. Picture: Getty

They added that duvets and pillows should also be washed regularly.

An advanced research scientist for Dyson, Gem McLuckie, explained that allergens, dust mites and skin flakes in and on our beds can cause respiratory conditions if they are inhaled at night.

As well as hoovering mattresses on both sides weekly, you should also be cleaning your bedding regularly on a 60 degree wash
As well as hoovering mattresses on both sides weekly, you should also be cleaning your bedding regularly on a 60 degree wash. Picture: Getty

This new information comes after a doctor released a step-by-step plan for when people need to leave the house for essential food shopping.

The 25 step plan revealed the order you should be cleaning and other tips for helping stop the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: Doctor reveals detailed step-by-step plan for when you go food shopping to stop spread of coronavirus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigation finds no SPFL wrongdoing over Dundee resolution vote

Coronavirus: Former monk on lockdown alone in one of UK's most beautiful gardens

UK & World

TV presenter and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood dies

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Rhonda Paul is one of the favourite Too Hot To Handle contestants

How old is Too Hot To Handle's Rhonda Paul, what is her Instagram and is she still with Sharron?

TV & Movies

Customers shouldn't be touching items unless they plan on purchasing them

Supermarkets introduce 'no touch' rule to stop customers grabbing items they don't need

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle

What is 'Too Hot To Handle' and how does the Netflix dating show work?

TV & Movies

How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

TV & Movies

Fans are baffled by Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox

Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together?

TV & Movies

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox for six years

Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?

TV & Movies