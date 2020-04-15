Incredible mug cake recipes you can make in the microwave in just one minute

You can make cakes in the microwave. Picture: Getty Images

See how to make a mug cake in just one minute using your microwave...

With most of the country in self-isolation, we have more time than ever to practise our cake-making skills.

But if you’re a newbie to the baking scene, a mug cake might be the way to go.

Mug cakes are basically the lazy cook’s best-kept secret, with most of them taking less than five minutes to prepare and ‘cook’.

We know it can be difficult to get your hands on baking ingredients at the moment, so we’ve included some alternatives. If you don’t have a microwave, these can also be made by placing the ingredients into ramekins and cooking in the oven for around 10 minutes.

All you need is a microwave to make these cakes. Picture: Getty Images

So, why not grab your best microwave-friendly mug and get creative in the kitchen? Make sure you allow them to cool before tucking in!

Read More: Genius cleaning hack removes limescale from kettle using lemon juice

Peanut butter mug cake recipe

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons self raising flour

1 tablespoon caster sugar

60ml milk or non dairy alternative

2 tablespoons peanut butter of your choice

Method:

1. Add all of your ingredients to your mug and mix together until there are no lumps.

2. You can add broken up chocolate to add some extra sweetness.

3. Put it in the microwave on high for one minute.

Chocolate mug cake recipe

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons self-raising flour

4 tablespoons caster sugar

3 tablespoons milk

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon chocolate spread

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients into your mug - except the chocolate spread.

2. Spoon the chocolate hazelnut spread on top.

3. Microwave on high for 90 seconds.

Two ingredient Oreo mug cake recipe

Ingredients:

5 oreos

125 ml of milk or non dairy alternative

Method:

1. Put the oreos into your chosen mug and add the milk.

2. Crush them with a fork until it turns gooey.

3. Place it into the microwave for 75 seconds.

Flourless chocolate mug cake recipe

Ingredients:

1 medium overripe banana

2 tablespoons smooth nut butter of choice (peanut or almond)

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons chocolate chips of choice

Instructions:

1. Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl, except for chocolate chips, and blend until smooth.

2. Stir through chocolate chips, keeping a few for the top.

3. Cook in the microwave for around one minute.

Read More: Nando's have revealed how to make PERi PERi bowls at home