Nando's have revealed how to make PERi PERi bowls at home

The recipe has us salivating already. Picture: Nando's

If you're missing Nando's, the chain has revealed a tasty new recipe that you can recreate at home.

Fans of a cheeky Nando's will undoubtedly be missing the chain, it's been a month now since the chicken restaurant closed its doors, but they've decided to treat the fans.

A new recipe has just been released on their Instagram account and lets anyone recreate a Nando's special - a tasty-looking PERi PERi rice bowl.

They said: “Stocked up those cupboards? Here’s a cracking Rice Bowl recipe to try.

“The perfect way to get your PERi-PERi fix while we’re apart!”

You only need a handful of ingredients such as oil, long grain rice, spinach, chicken and carrots - you probably own them all already!

The simple recipe has ingredients you probably already own. Picture: Nando's

You'll also need some peri-peri sauce for the taste, which you can pick up in most supermarkets.

The video detailing the method in just four easy steps, and you start by cooking your rice, and in a separate pan stir-fry your veggies for around five minutes.

To achieve the perfect poached eggs, Nando's wrote: “Bring a pot of water to boil, add a splash of vinegar, whisk to get a whirl pool, crack in your eggs and cook for 3 minutes. Drain.”

For step three, you’ll need your peri-peri sauce at your perfect spice level.

The video shows how easy it is. Picture: Nando's

In the video, Nando's said: "Meanwhile, heat a pan and add PERi-PERi sauce, soy sauce, sesame seeds and brown sugar.

“Once the sugar is dissolved, add the chicken until cooked through.

"Place cooked rice in bowl, top with stir fried veg, chicken mix and poached egg.”

Fans have been super impressed with the new meal, attracting thousands of likes, and many calling for it to be added to the official menu in-store when they re-open after lockdown.