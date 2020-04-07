Wagamama launches online tutorials so you can cook their katsu curry and others at home

Are you ready to wok from home? Picture: Wagamama

If you're missing the Japanese restaurant's incredible meals, you can now recreate them from the comfort of your home.

Since the lockdown and tightened restrictions to combat the coronavirus, we've all been looking into home cooking and trying out different meals.

Some things can get a bit repetitive so now is truly the time to branch out and try something new.

READ MORE: Alison Hammond has Phil and Holly in stiches with This Morning cooking fail

The chain's executive head chef will take the lead in the videos. Picture: wagamama

Wagamama has just answered our prayers and launched a simple home cooking guide which will help feed the nation during lockdown.

We're all missing our curries and different noodle dishes from the popular chain restaurant and that's why they've decided to launch Wok From Home.

You can tune in to a variety of online pan asian cookery lessons presented by wagamama’s much executive head chef, Steve Mangleshot.

The first video will air this Wednesday and again on Friday with all videos hosted on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV and on YouTube.

Steve, who has been with the restaurant for over twenty years, will take all the wannabe chefs through the basics of wagamama’s delicious dishes all from the comfort of his own family kitchen.

Steve said: “This is the first time in 20 years that I’ve gone this long without cooking wagamama food and to be honest, I’m missing it.

"So, I thought I'd bring the wagamama kitchen home so we can all get our wagamama fix!